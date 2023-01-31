Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara to welcome their second child: Reports

Meghan Trainor , the renowned American singer-songwriter who is also best known for television appearances, is set to embrace motherhood once again. As per the latest reports, Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara recently announced that they are set to welcome their second child, in a recent interaction with Today. Interestingly, the celebrated singer dropped this exciting personal update on her video call with the representatives of Today. Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara also made some interesting revelations in the chat.

The 'All about that bass' singer, who is super excited to welcome her second child, revealed the news in her chat with Today and said: "I'm pregnant! We did it!" Later, Daryl Sabara reportedly joined his wife on the video for a brief time and the couple revealed that they are already aware of the sex of the baby. However, Trainor and Sabara have decided to keep it under wraps until the arrival of their Baby no.2.

About Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's relationship

For the unversed, the celebrated singer met actor Daryl Sabara in Los Angeles in 2014. The couple, who were initially friends, started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara tied the knot in 2018, on the occasion of the former's birthday. The singer gave birth to their first child, Riley in February 2021.

Meghan Trainor wants to have a big family

Earlier in some of her interviews, Meghan Trainor had expressed her desire to have a large family and a 'bunch' of babies. "I want triplets. I want to get it all done at one time and be like, pop them in there. You know what I’m saying? Let’s knock it out. Let’s do it at once. You and me. I want twins or triplets. I want a doctor to put them in, you know?," she stated in an interview with E! Times.