Meghan Trainor ANNOUNCES her first Christmas album: This year has been difficult, so I’m tryna bring joy

Singer Meghan Trainor just announced that she will be releasing her new Christmas-themed album A Very Trainor Christmas on October 30 this year.

Meghan Trainor has an exciting project on the way – her first-ever Christmas album! The 26-year-old Grammy-winning singer has announced that A Very Trainor Christmas will be released on October 30. The album, via Epic Records, will feature lots of Christmas classics, as well as five brand new original songs.

“IT’S ABOUT TO BE #AVeryTrainorChristmas!!! NOTHING makes me happier than the holidays with my family!

This year has been difficult, to say the least, so I’m tryna bring joy the best way I know how…with a Christmas album full of originals and classics,” Meghan wrote on her Instagram account.

The label says, “Meghan enlisted the help of her entire family as she handcrafted the album. Whether it was as songwriters, background vocalists, producers, or instrumentalists – every Trainor played a crucial role in bringing this album to life. Meghan also invited some surprise guests to be a part of this Christmas Party!”

