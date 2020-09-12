  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Meghan Trainor ANNOUNCES her first Christmas album: This year has been difficult, so I’m tryna bring joy

Singer Meghan Trainor just announced that she will be releasing her new Christmas-themed album A Very Trainor Christmas on October 30 this year.
6401 reads Mumbai
Meghan Trainor ANNOUNCES her first Christmas album: This year has been difficult, so I’m tryna bring joyMeghan Trainor ANNOUNCES her first Christmas album: This year has been difficult, so I’m tryna bring joy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Meghan Trainor has an exciting project on the way – her first-ever Christmas album! The 26-year-old Grammy-winning singer has announced that A Very Trainor Christmas will be released on October 30. The album, via Epic Records, will feature lots of Christmas classics, as well as five brand new original songs. 

 

“IT’S ABOUT TO BE #AVeryTrainorChristmas!!! NOTHING makes me happier than the holidays with my family! 

 

This year has been difficult, to say the least, so I’m tryna bring joy the best way I know how…with a Christmas album full of originals and classics,” Meghan wrote on her Instagram account.

 

The label says, “Meghan enlisted the help of her entire family as she handcrafted the album. Whether it was as songwriters, background vocalists, producers, or instrumentalists – every Trainor played a crucial role in bringing this album to life. Meghan also invited some surprise guests to be a part of this Christmas Party!”

 

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra has a 'woman crush' on Meghan Trainor

Credits : Instagram, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement