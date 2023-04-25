Meghan Trainor apologies for her 'F Teacher' comment, here's what happened

In response to her "careless" remarks regarding teachers, Meghan Trainor has expressed her apology. Her remarks put the teaching profession in a bad light, and talking about homeschooling her kids rather than sending them to school has become the highlight of the event ever since.

Meghan Trainor cleared the air by giving a reason for her action

The Mother-to-be vocalist, 29, addressed teachers in a sincere TikTok video posted on Sunday, April 23. "Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said 'F teachers' on the podcast, and it's not how I feel," she said. We were discussing how horrible it is to send your child to school in America, which got me all worked up.

Backstory of what Meghan Trainor mentioned on her podcast, which caught the hype

The "All About That Bass" singer joked on the programme of Wednesday, April 19, "We're homeschooling our kids." Everyone on TikTok says, "This is what raising kids in America is like. I have an armor-plated backpack. I thought, "F—k that."

Explanation of her statement

Meghan was making reference to the rising number of mass shootings, one of which happened last month at The Covenant School in Nashville, where a 28-year-old woman opened fire at the elementary school, killing three teachers and three pupils. The offender was later shot and killed by authorities there.

Meghan issues an apology.

Meghan said on Sunday, "I did not intend to say that. I support teachers because I adore them. They are underpaid, and I believe they have the hardest jobs. When they actually raised all of us, they were the least acknowledged. I just want to apologize and don't want to offer any justifications."

She went on to say, "I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad, and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence, and I will be more careful."

