Meghan Trainor on getting side by side toilets with husband Daryl Sabara: The best thing I ever did

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's side-by-side bathrooms aren't going away anytime soon. Trainor appeared on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" on Tuesday, when the host questioned her about remarks she made earlier this month regarding her and her husband's bathroom situation.

Trainor, who earlier said on the "Why Don't You Date Me" podcast that she and Sabara had only pooped together twice, went on to say, “I didn’t know it was going to be such a big deal, that’s why I casually brought it up on a podcast." She further said as per Entertainment Tonight, “When we moved into this new house, and, you know, you get up all throughout the night with a baby, and you got to pee. There were so many moments where I was like ‘move, I have to go,’ so when we moved to this new house I was like ‘I have an extra toilet, can I just pop them next to each other? The plumber giggled and I was like ‘I don’t see why you’re laughing.’ Like, just do it, get it done. And they did it, and it’s the best thing I ever did,” she insisted.

However, as per ET, Fallon also revealed a "Tonight Show" exclusive, a photo of Trainor's washroom. He inquired as to which toilet was hers, before asking whether she'd ever changed the arrangement that had everyone talking. Trainor shared, “You know how expensive it would be to change that? No, this is the best thing about my house. It’s my favourite part of the house.”

Meanwhile, the singer made the remarks after posting a funny video of herself on the toilet alone to the tune of Celine Dion's "All By Myself" on TikTok.

ALSO READ:Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara have ‘toilets next to each other’; Here's why