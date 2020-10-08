Meghan Trainor & husband Daryl Sabara CONFIRM their first pregnancy after ‘waiting for so long’

Singer Meghan Trainor and her husband and Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara recently confirmed that they are pregnant with their first child during an appearance on the Today Show.

Congrats to Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara – as they’re expecting a baby! “We’re pregnant!” the 26-year-old singer said during her appearance on the Today Show. "I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here," the mom-to-be teased, adding, "But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest." As Trainor says, "Hit it, Daryl," her husband proudly reveals, "We're pregnant!"

"We're so excited we couldn't sleep," says Trainor. "We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, 'I will have the most babies in the world.'" She adds, "Every time I see you, I'm like, it's going to happen — and it finally happened!".

Meghan and Daryl, who you may recognize from his work in Spy Kids, married in December of 2018 and have been very vocal about wanting to start a family. The pop star, 26, and the Spy Kids actor, 28, married in an intimate backyard wedding in December 2018. The pair began dating two years earlier when they were set up by mutual friend Chloë Grace Moretz. And they knew they were in it for the long haul from the start.

"I definitely had a positive month one when he was on tour with me, and we were basically living together on the road," Trainor told People magazine in 2018. At the time, Sabara added: "It's super cheesy, but when you know, you know. As soon as she walked in the room and I saw her, I just knew: This is the one."

