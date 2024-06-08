Meghan Trainor Recalls Her ‘Horrific’ Miscarriage Scare During Live Interview With Ryan Seacrest

Megan Trainer had a miscarriage scare while being on camera! In an interview with Ryan Seacrest during her second pregnancy, the Me Too singer thought she was “miscarrying” and did her best not to cry! She recalled the harrowing story and then shared another "horrific" yet amazing pregnancy surprise!

Meghan Trainor shares her miscarriage scare incident

In a recent Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals episode, Trainor shared an anecdote from her second pregnancy that freaked her out. Two years ago, the singer was on a press tour to promote her album Takin’ It Back and did a series of TV interviews.

On the morning of her interview with Ryan Seacrest, she tested positive on a pregnancy test. However, right before the interview started and her team went, 'Okay, Ryan Seacrest is on — go!'" She felt blood “gushing” out of her body.

And throughout the interview, her mind was understandably somewhere else. "I did that whole interview like, 'don't cry, don't cry, don't cry'" — and then immediately told her team what was "wrong,” she recalled.

Despite being scared inside, Trainor managed to hold it together. But as soon as the virtual interview ended, she shut the computer and said, "Hey, team, I think I'm miscarrying right now." Thankfully, it was just a scare!

Trainor got a pleasant surprise during her pregnancy

The All About The Bass hitmaker revealed another story from her second pregnancy, but a pleasant one this time. After overcoming the miscarriage scare, Trainor went to her OB/GYN, hoping to get details on her pregnancy.

She entered the hospital anticipating that the doctor would declare her six weeks pregnant, as per her calculations. But to her surprise, the doctor announced, “Woah! That's a 10-week-old baby!" she recalled. I was like, 'I've been pregnant this whole time?' So, I was pregnant ever since the Fallon performance."

Trainor performed her hit song Made You Look on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon in October of 2022, but didn’t realize she was pregnant then. The unexpected news felt “horrific” at first but later felt amazing!



