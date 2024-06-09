Meghan Trainor Reveals She Thought She Was 'Miscarrying' During Interview With Ryan Seacrest; Says She Was Trying Not to Cry

Pop singer Meghan Trainor recalled the times when she got a fake miscarriage alert, all whilst she was giving an interview to Ryan Seacrest. While appearing on Mystic Kitchen’s Last Meals new episode, Trainor revealed that it was quite a “nightmare” when she started bleeding amid the interview, and she was trying to hold back her tears the entire time.

Meghan Trainor recalls a terrifying miscarriage alert

When she discovered that she was pregnant with her second son Barry Bruce, the singer could not contain her excitement. “That morning I was stoked, beaming of joy, I videotaped it,” Trainor said on the show, adding that she was then making calls for interviews, with all of them inquiring how she was at the moment. “I said, ‘I’m thriving.’ I was so happy,” she detailed.

It was not until her last interview, which was with famed host Ryan Seacrest, that she got the terrifying alert. She looked down and saw the blood gushing, noting that it ruined her chair. The All About The Bass fame naturally freaked out but maintained her calm for the rest of the talk with Seacrest.

It was not an easy feat, Trainor recalled. “I did that whole interview like, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry’ and then got through it,” she said.

Advertisement

Trainor mentioned that as soon as the interview wrapped up, she shut her computers and brought the incident to her team’s notice. “I shut the computer and was like, ‘Hey team, I think I’m miscarrying right now,’” said the singer. She quickly took herself to the bathroom, with a grappling fear that she had miscarried.

Some semblance of reassurance came when she took the pregnancy tests, which all came in positive. She got a blood test done afterward, which put all her fears to rest. “And it’s like the number is zero if you’re not pregnant. My number was 90,000,” she said, remembering how joyful the moment was.

How far along was Meghan Trainor during the incident?

It was in such a series of events that she got to know how long she had been carrying the baby. She visited the doctors after the blood test, who asked her to visit back in six weeks because the baby was “too small to see.”

Advertisement

The singer then began to connect the dots and realized that she was 10 weeks into her second pregnancy. “So I was pregnant ever since the (Jimmy) Fallon performance,” recalled the singer, referring to her performance at the late-night show back in 2022, where she experienced some spotting, but brushed it off as her period.

Meghan Trainor has been married to the noted Spy kid Daryl Sabara, whom she shares two children with. Their first child, Riley, was born back in 2021. Bruce was born later in 2023.

ALSO READ: 'That Is My Ultimate Bucket List': Meghan Trainor Expresses Interest In American Idol Judge Role, Eyeing Katy Perry's Seat