Meghan Trainor reveals suffering from PTSD after son's birth; Says 'I had to learn how traumatic it was'

American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor is currently making headlines for her upcoming book Dear Future Mama. Recently, she opened up about her son Riley’s birth story whom she welcomed via cesarean section in 2021 with her husband, Daryl Sabara. She revealed that when her little one was born, he struggled with breathing issues and was kept in NICU for several days. Furthermore, she revealed that post his birth, Meghan was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Meghan Trainor suffered from PTSD after her son’s birth

In a conversation with a tabloid, Meghan was quoted saying, “Usually when you're being sewn up for 45 minutes, you're like, 'Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.' But I was laying there alone. In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she's crying on the phone, like, 'Are you okay?' And I was like, 'We're fine.' And then when I tell people what happened, they're like, 'Jesus Christ,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, that was kind of messed up, right?' "

Furthermore, Meghan revealed that after they came home with Riley, she began having nightmares about the C-section. She said, “I couldn't go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, 'I'm still on that table, dude. I'm trapped there. I can't remind myself I'm in bed and I'm safe at home. I had to learn how traumatic it was.”

Meghan Trainor underwent therapy for PTSD

Meghan talked about getting help from a therapist who told her, “So, you know how you cry every night when you go to bed and you feel the pain, even though there's no pain left, and it comes back to you? It's chemical reactions in your brain. Something's off, and we have to open that up and heal that wound.” Meghan concluded by saying, “"I just worked through it. Time heals all.”

ALSO READ: What was Meghan Trainor's remark against teachers and why is she apologizing for it? Find out