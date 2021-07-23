Meghan Trainor reveals why she doesn’t breastfeed her son & why she doesn’t feel ‘guilty’ about it

Singer Meghan Trainor recently opened up about being a new mom and her choice to bottle-feed her baby boy. This week, Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara introduced their 5-month-old son Riley on television for the first time while appearing on the Today show. During the chat, the duo opened up about their first few months of parenthood. Trainor says she initially tried to breastfeed her baby boy but eventually came to the decision that bottle-feeding would be the best both for her son and Meghan.

"I did a lot of research before of like why is breastfeeding so hard. Especially with a [Cesarean] section, my body wasn't like, 'Alright, time to make milk,' " she told the host. "I was pumping as soon as I got to my room after the C-section. I really struggled making milk. So finally, I was like, 'I'm done!' " Trainor recalled, adding that she "never felt guilty" about her decision to switch to bottle-feeding.

Their son Riley was immediately rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit and had to have a feeding tube. "I got to see him for one second before they took him away," Trainor said on the show. "That was probably the worst part." The All About That Bass singer added, "But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

If you didn’t see, back in April, Trainor posted a heartbreaking video to TikTok, documenting Riley's early days. The video explored how Riley was intubated after his birth, and that Trainor had to FaceTime him. As hard as it was, the clip ended with joy, with Riley being placed on Trainor's chest.

