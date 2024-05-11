Meghan Trainor Shares One Thing She 'Could Do Without' in Her Marriage; Deets Here

Meghan Trainor opened up about her loving married life with Daryl Sabara with whom she tied the knot back in 2018. Talking about her relationship with Jennifer Hudson on her show, Trainor revealed his husband’s “only flaw.” Further, the Me Too star also talked about her reasons to avoid dinner nights in restaurants.

Meghan Trainor shared Daryl Sabara’s only flaw

Trainor during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show , praised Daryl Sabara for his stellar parenting skills. However, there is one thing in Sabara that Tranior can’t bear. Trainor, talking about her hubby’s only flaw, shared that his morning breath is something that she can totally live without. “It’s that breath. It’s that morning breath. You know what I’m saying? I love you. He’s here. He’s here today. He’s looking so cute. He’s so f---in’ handsome. But you know that morning breath,” she shared.

Further talking about his morning breath, Trainor shared that he dislikes his hubby's habit of drinking coffee without brushing his teeth. "You know when some dudes are like — he's gonna kill me — you know when some dudes are like, 'I can't brush my teeth until I have my coffee,' and I'm like, 'That's not math, baby.' He's like, 'It'll ruin my coffee.' I'm like, 'You're ruining my day, so brush your teeth," she stated.

Highlighting her better half’s only flaw, Trainor additionally talked about her flaws sharing, that her husband might be very done with his habit of talking carelessly everywhere. She added, “That’s my only flaw with him. He probably has so many for me. Probably my open mouth. Probably just my talking about everything everywhere. He’ll be like, ‘Shut up!’"

Meghan Trainor dislikes to go on restaurant dinner

In a March interview with PEOPLE , Meghan Trainor shared that every night is a date night for her. Trainor explained that after her kids got to bed she along with Sabara enjoys watching their favorite TV shows, making their every night a date night. "Our date night is every single night. After the kids go to bed at 7:30, we go, ‘Date night!’ And we run to bed, and we watch Curb, or we watch our favorite TV shows, and we consider that our date night," the singer shared.

Further, the All About That Bass singer opened up about her aversion to dinner dates in restaurants, revealing that they make her extremely conscious of multiple things, making her feel uneasy. On the contrary, she shared her preferred date style which involves staying home with her love while they cuddle on their bed, munching upon the popcorn.

‘Cause I don’t love going out to restaurants. I freak out. I’m like, ‘What am I gonna order? Am I gonna like it? Is the restaurant dark?’ I can’t eat in the dark. It’s a whole thing with me, so I’d rather just have popcorn in bed and cuddle with him there, so we call that date night,” Trainor remarked.

It appears that despite having problems with her husband's morning breath, Trainor is having her best time with Sabara, as the couple enjoy their daily date nights. The singer has recently dropped her enigmatic music video, titled To the Moon.

