Meghan Trainor slammed for getting too candid about her intimate life: 'I tell my family when I have s**'

Meghan Trainor has confessed that she keeps her family in the loop of what is happening in her private life with her husband, Daryl Sabara.

Meghan Trainor informs her family about everything

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Meghan opened up about her bond with her family. The singer-songwriter is pregnant and ready to welcome her second baby with her husband Daryl Sabara mentioned that she tells her whole family wherever she and her husband get intimate. She confessed that her family, including her brother, gets updates, “Hey, we’re trying for a baby tonight.“I’m also obsessed with the science of it, so I’m like, ‘Guys if I'm pregnant, I’m implanting right now!’” Meghan also admitted that her updates aren’t always welcomed, “They’re like, ‘Ugh.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, it’s so cool!’”

Trainor added that her family members are close to her, “They’re my best friends.” She added, “They’re gonna hear it whether they like it or not.”

Meghan opens up about her medical condition

The 39-year-old singer opened up about her painful medical condition on the episode of “Workin’ On It.” She mentioned how painful it would even walk her would be after sex. Meghan spoke about her experience, saying she did not know what she was facing wasn’t normal, “I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex.” After visiting her gynecologist and getting detected with vaginismus, she was shocked, “I was like, doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?”

Meghan gave birth to her first son in February 2021. The star confessed that the thought of conceiving a second baby scared her, and it, ​​"took so long to even consider having sex."

Meghan confessed that when she and her husband got intimate after a year, it felt "stingy" and "burny." Trainor opened up about trying transcendental meditation to ease her suffering but admitted that it made her fall asleep every time.

Fans slam Meghan Trainor

Meghan has been vocal about her sex life pretty often, and the interview caused her to get trolled on the internet. She faced backlash, and many people attacked her for getting too candid. One tweet read, “Girl this convo should have stayed between you and him,” while another added, “share LESS sometimes.”

