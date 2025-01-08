Meghann Fahy Shares Romantic Vacation Pic Kissing Leo Woodall: Check Out

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall appear to have enjoyed a sweet romantic vacation if the former’s latest Instagram dump is any indication.

Fahy, 34, posted a series of pictures from her beach vacay with her former White Lotus co-star on social media on Tuesday, January 7, including a picture of their shadows on the sand kissing. The carousel included several other snaps from her escape, such as swimsuit selfies, pictures on a boat, and a serene sunset.

Fahy also shared two videos: one of herself riding a bike on the beach and another of her eating across from the person capturing her.

“Just making the cut for the last day, Larry David says you can say happy new year!” The Bold Type alum captioned her upload.

The couple, who confirmed their romance in February 2024, first sparked dating rumors in September 2022 when Woodall, 28, shared pictures from their time on the set of the aforementioned production.

In one picture, the One Day star posted a photo of a Polaroid featuring the two of them. His post also included a snap of him leaning over to humorously put a finger in Fahy’s mouth as well as a picture of her resting her head on his shoulder.

“That’s amore,” he simply captioned the post, prompting Fahy to comment, “I love you! I love these! I love you!”

“Love you right back,” he responded.

Over a year after that IG post, the pair made headlines for packing on PDA while strolling the streets of NYC, after which they were spotted in the city multiple times, including their latest outing in November 2024.

During their casual date night, Fahy flaunted her fall style in a caramel leather moto jacket and a matching sweater, while Woodall kept it casual in a black puffer jacket and matching sweats.

