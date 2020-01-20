Megxit: 5 Takeaways from Prince Harry’s latest speech about his and Meghan Markle’s royal exit

Prince Harry opened up about his and Meghan’s royal exit for the first time after making the announcement. Here are 5 takeaways from the speech.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the world by surprise, including their royal family, after they announced that they have decided to step back as senior members of the royal family and would henceforth work to become financially independent. The statement was made earlier this month and since then, it is all the people and tabloids have been talking about. From speculations to false reports, the couple has seen it all in the last two weeks and Harry decided to put it all to rest.

After they announced their decision, Meghan went back to be with her child while Harry was in Britain, figuring out the specifics of their split from the Royal family. Now that he has Queen Elizabeth’s blessing and is ready to start a new chapter of his life, he made sure people knew everything that was going on from his mouth. He spoke about the royal exit agreement reached with the Queen for the first time on January 20, at a private dinner in London for his charity Sentebale. Here are the 5 major takeaways from his speech:

1. Declaring his love of the UK: “The UK is my home and a place that I love, that will never change. I have grown up feeling supported from so many of you and watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I hoped for all my life. Finally the second son of Diana got hitched! Hurray!” Harry said in the statement. In their initial announcement, Harry and Meghan stated that they wanted to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America and would continue to honour their duty to Queen Elizabeth II and the commonwealth.

2. His feeling about the royal exit: “Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For these reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” Harry said. He also stated that he and Meghan share the same values and that the two will continue to carry out their roles for the country with pride.

3. Megxit was his decision: Putting all the rumours to rest, Harry finally stated that the decision to put some distance between them and the royal family was his decision. Ever since the announcement was made, people and media outlets had been speculating that Meghan masterminded the decision. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option," he clarified.

4. His views about the media scrutiny: “I was born into this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and the Queen. When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You've looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us," Harry stated. Reportedly, a huge reason behind the couple’s decision to step back from the royal family is the intrusive coverage of them by the British media and the constant scrutiny they are subjected to.

5. The Royal family supports Meghan: “I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months,” he said in the statement. Over the last couple of years, various tabloids have been speculating that there was tension between Meghan and Harry's family members. They even suggested that Meghan’s addition to the family had led to a rift between Harry and his elder brother Prince William.

The prince ended his speech on a lighter note by talking about his son Archie. Harry mentioned that Archie got to see snow for the first time and he thought it was “bloody brilliant!"

Check out the speech here:

ALSO READ: Prince Harry feels 'great sadness' over Royal exit; says controversial decision was made by him

Read More