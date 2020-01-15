Megxit: Hugh Grant is siding with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for THIS reason; Find Out

Hugh Grant is sticking up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid Megixt. Here’s what he had to say.

Hugh Grant is supporting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to put some distance between them and the royal family. The 59-year-old actor recently reacted on the news that ended up shocking the whole world and stated that he is on Harry’s side. During his appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, the actor mentioned that the British press “murdered” the Prince’s mother, Princess Diana, and is not making things difficult for his wife. Diana passed away in 1997 following a car accident while being chased by paparazzi in Paris.

The incident took place when Harry was just 12 years. Last year, during an interview with ITV News, Harry candidly spoke about his mother’s death and the role paparazzi played in it. The Prince stated that every time he sees a camera or hears a click, it takes him back to the heartbreaking incident. He called it the worst reminder of her life. Grant stated that as a man Harry is just trying to protect his family.

Last week, Meghan and Harry took the world by surprise, including the royal family, after they announced that they would step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent. Following the couple's shocking announcement, Queen Elizabeth II organised an emergency meeting with Prince Charles, Harry and his older brother Prince William.

After the two-and-a-half-hour session, the queen issued a statement saying that even though she would have preferred otherwise, she will fully support the couple’s desire for independence. Now that the Queen has agreed to let Harry and Meghan go on their independent journey, Harry is reportedly expected to fly out to Canada by the end of this week.

