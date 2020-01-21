Megxit: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry may launch a production company to fund their new life; Details Inside

Latest reports suggest that Meghan Markle & Prince Harry may launch a production company to become financially independent. Read on to know more.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle strive to become financially independent following their split from the royal family, Markle’s experience in Hollywood might come in handy. Figuring out financial resources on their own is one of the by-products of the royal exit that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to deal with. As a result of stepping back from royal duties, the couple will no longer receive public funds to sustain themselves in Canada. Considering their Royal exit announcement earlier this month mentioned the couple’s desire to be financially independent, people are curious to know how the two will go about it.

Reportedly, the couple is looking at the possibility of starting a production house. According to Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan are planning on making their own money by providing voiceovers and producing documentaries on significant social issues like mental health and climate change. It should be noted that Harry is currently working with Oprah Winfrey on a series about mental health, which is scheduled to release this year. In addition to this, earlier this month, The Times reported that Markle had signed a deal with Disney involving a voiceover to fund a donation for Elephants Without Borders. According to an insider, the plan perfectly aligns with Meghan’s former profession as an actress and Harry’s interests.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry finally reunited with his wife and son in Canada, after staying away from them for a while, on Tuesday, January 21. following their shocking royal exit announcement, Meghan jetted off to Canada to be with their son Archie, while Harry stayed back in England to figure out the specifics of their upcoming transition. Now that the couple has Queen Elizabeth’s blessings and is gearing up to start a new chapter of their lives, the family has reunited.

