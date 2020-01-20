Megxit: Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle calls her and Prince Harry’s royal exit as 'embarrassing'

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markley finds her exit from the royal family as embarrassing. Read on to know what he had to say.

Amid Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s shocking exit from the royal family, one person is publicly voicing his disapproval about the whole issue -- Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle. In a new clip from the upcoming Channel 5 documentary, Thomas slammed for her decision of putting some distance between her and the royal family and stated that he is disappointed. He expresses disappointment in his daughter for not fulfilling an “obligation”. “When they got married, they took on an obligation,” he says in the video.

“With Meghan and Harry and separating from the royals, I've already said it's disappointing to me. It's disappointing because she actually got every girl's dream. Every young girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away for, it looks like she's tossing that away for money," he says. The obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals. And it would be foolish for them not to. This is one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby… they shouldn't be doing this," he adds.

Asserted that Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision is “embarrassing,” Thomas says, “Apparently $3 million and a 26-bedroom home isn't enough for you. I don't know. I can't go much further than that.” Talking about his relationship with his daughter, Thomas, who has not been in touch with his daughter in months, following her wedding, doesn't see them reconciling anytime soon. “I can't see her reaching out to me, especially now in light of what I'm saying now. She probably won't, or Harry for that matter. I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point. I don't know what they're looking for. I don't think they know what they're looking for,” he says in the clip.

Meanwhile, Thomas is all set to be a key witness against his own daughter in an upcoming court case. According to a report by Page Six, Markle is suing the Mail On Sunday newspaper in England for printing a letter she wrote to her father for not attending her wedding that took place in May 2018. Her 75-year-old is expected to be the key witness and will testify against his daughter on behalf of the newspaper, according to the latest documents filed in London’s High Court.

