Megxit: Prince Harry arrives in Canada to join wife Meghan Markle and son Archie; Details Inside

Prince Harry arrived in Canada to start a new chapter of his life with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie. Read on to know more.

Prince Harry has reunited with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son, Archie in Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world, including their royal family, after they announced that they have decided to step back from the British royal family. Following the announcement, Meghan jetted off to Canada to be with their son Archie, while Harry stayed back in England to figure out the specifics of their transition. Now that the couple has Queen Elizabeth’s blessings and is gearing up to start a new chapter of their lives, Harry has joined his wife and son in Canada.

According to a report by People, the Prince landed at Vancouver International Airport from London’s Heathrow Airport on a commercial British Airways flight on Tuesday, January 21. Harry exited the plane before the other passengers via a back staircase. He smiled brightly as he walked to a waiting SUV. The donned a puffer jacket paired with a beanie and carried his own duffle bag. The news of Harry’s arrival in Canada comes a day after he opened up about Megxit at a private dinner in London for his charity Sentebale.

Marking his first public appearance since he and Meghan announced their decision to put some distance between them and the royal family, Harry candidly spoke about their big step. “The UK is my home and a place that I love, that will never change. I have grown up feeling supported from so many of you and watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I hoped for all my life,” he said while restating that the couple will continue to honour their duty to Queen Elizabeth II and the commonwealth.

Putting all the rumours to rest, Harry also asserted that Megxit was his decision. Ever since the announcement was made, people and media outlets had been speculating that Meghan masterminded the plan. “I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family, for the support they have shown Meghan and I over the last few months,” he added. Ending his speech on a lighter note, Harry mentioned that Archie got to see snow for the first time and he thought it was “bloody brilliant!"

