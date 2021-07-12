Mel B TEASES Spice Girls' REUNION on the 25th anniversary of Wannabe

Spice Girls may just reunite to celebrate their hit song Wannabe’s 25th anniversary. Scroll down to see what Mel B said.

British pop band and the iconic Spice Girls will soon be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit song Wannabe and the group will reportedly mark the major milestone with a potential reunion. To mark the day, some of the band's members took to social media to celebrate the special day. This included Mel B, a.k.a. "Scary Spice," who posted to Instagram that the ensemble has something special in mind for fans. "Ahhh finally peeps!!!!," the 46-year-old singer and TV personality wrote on Thursday, July 8. "It's been a very VERY emotional day, but we WILL be back and that's my 'scary' promise to you all." She also add a slew of hashtags, including "forever" and "watchthisspace."

Also posting to honour the debut of the seminal, chart-topping song was Geri Halliwell, nicknamed "Ginger Spice," who shared a carousel of photos to Instagram that included a couple of cute group shots. "25 years of 'Wannabe,'" she wrote in the caption. "Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain."

Geri also shared a photo of a gold ring engraved with the group's name that she bought for the five of them. She wrote that the jewellery symbolized the friendship that continues to endure between herself, Mel B, Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton and Mel C, a.k.a. "Sporty Spice." "It's a special bond that continues to stand the test of time," the 48-year-old star continued. "I'm so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls. BIG thank you to our amazing fans from all over the world for your support and loyalty."

Also Read: The Spice Girls to remake Wannabe video for 25th anniversary; Victoria Beckham ‘unlikely’ to participate?

Share your comment ×