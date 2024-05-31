Mel B’s Husband Stephen Belafonte Sues Spice Girl’s Alum For USD 5 Million; Know Why

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

It is not very uncommon to see celebrity divorces get ugly over time. There have been classic cases, including Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and many more. Now we probably have to add Mel B’ and Stephen Belafonte’s names as well.

As per E!News, Belafonte has sued the singer for USD 5 million as he filed a defamation case against her. The pair, who were married for a decade, split in 2017. Read ahead to learn why Belafonte has sued his ex-wife.

Stephen Belafonte sues Mel B

According to People, Stephen Belafonte has sued his ex-wife and singer Mel B due to her alleging that he abused her.

Documents obtained by the publication revealed Belafonte’s claims. He states that he has never “physically, sexually, emotionally or financially abused” the Spice Girls alum.

Stephen Belafonte, who according to IMDb is a producer, stated that the Wannabe singer’s allegations against him are not true and are part of a “deliberate campaign” to “destroy” the producer.

According to the outlet, the producer says that her allegations have caused him to lose access to his children and his home. The pair shares a 12-year-old child, Madison Brown Belafonte.

More on Mel B’s restraining order and her claims against Stephen Belafonte

As per People, Mel B’s restraining order against the producer stated that he accused the Goodbye singer of flirting with the Usher on set while filming The X Factor Australia in 2012. She alleged that Belafonte had punched her “with a closed fist in the face, causing my lip to split and then swell.” To cover for Belafonte at that time, Mel B said that she suffered from allergic reactions to her coworkers.

As per the outlet, Belafonte, in his recent defamation filing, stated that the allegation was a “complete fabrication.” He stated that her photos were captured on the same day by Paparazzi and there were “no signs of an injury whatsoever.” Two days later, the singer appeared on television with “no evidence” of swelling or splitting.

According to the publication, the singer told Howie Mandel on his podcast in 2023 that she has come close to death many times at the hands of her abuser. She also revealed being terrified to go to the authorities. The singer claimed her children have “witnessed it many times.”

According to the outlet’s article, the producer, who shares the primary custody of Madison, claimed that the singer has “barely maintained a relationship” with their child and she has allegedly visited just once over the last four years in the U.S. to meet the child.

Belafonte stated in his filings that “in order to protect his young daughter from a drawn-out and public litigation,” he stayed quiet against Mel B’s allegations. But in the current scenario, the producer is looking to “stand up for himself.”



Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

