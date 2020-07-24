Mel Gibson tested positive for COVID 19 in April; Was hospitalised for a week

Mel Gibson made the headlines after his representative confirmed that the actor was tested positive for COVID 19 early this year.

The COVID 19 pandemic has infected over 1.5 crore people across the world and it has certainly taken a toll on mankind introducing us with the new normal. Not just the common man but several celebrities have also been infected with this deadly virus. Joining them, renowned Hollywood actor Mel Gibson has also been a victim of COVID 19. Yes! It’s true. According to media reports, the 64 year old actor was contracted with the virus in spring this year and was even hospitalised for a week during his private battle for the highly transmissible disease.

Confirming the news with Daily Telegraph, Gibson’s representative stated, “He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.” While the Edge of Darkness actor kept his COVID 19 diagnosis and the subsequent hospitalisation a private affair, he was recently spotted with Rosalind Toss in Malibu wearing masks as a safety precaution during the pandemic.

To recall, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were said to be the among the first Hollywood celebs to speak about their COVID 19 diagnosis. The couple was tested positive for the deadly virus in March this year while they were in Australia. Talking about the same on a chat show, Hanks stated, “We had no idea how it could have happened, where it could have happened.” He also asserted that he and his wife had different symptoms for the virus.

