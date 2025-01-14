Melania Trump Says THIS as She Prepares to Be First Lady of the United States Again; READ

Melania Trump got candid while conversing about her preparation to be the first lady as her husband, the president-elect, Donald Trump, is set to return to the White House on January 20, 2025.

During her Fox & Friends interview on Monday, Melania was questioned about how she felt “different” in regards to her role now in comparison to when she was the first lady back in the year 2017.

She expressed feeling like she was always herself at that time as well but shared that she felt people did not “accept” her. She mentioned that individuals did not "understand" her the way they do now. Melania expressed that she did not have a lot of “support.”

She further shared that probably some people view her just as the spouse of the president. Melania added that she’s independently standing on her own two feet, adding that she has her own thoughts and her “own yes and no.” She mentioned that she doesn't always agree with what her husband says or does and that is fine.

Melania revealed that she's comfortable telling Donald Trump when she does not agree with him and that she shares her advice according to her point of view. The incoming first lady stated, “Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn’t," adding that that was fine.

Melania, who reportedly has a residence in Palm Beach, was also questioned about where she has planned to spend more of her time over the next 4 years. She answered by saying that would be in the “White House.” Melania stated that when she needs to be in New York, she will be there and when she needs to be at the Palm Beam, she will be at that location.

She explained that her main priority is to be a mother, first lady, and spouse, adding, “And once we are in on Jan. 20, you serve the country.”

