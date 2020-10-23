Melanie Griffith STUNS at 63 as she STRIPS down in pink lingerie for breast cancer awareness month

Melanie Griffith recently posted pictures in pink lingerie for breast cancer awareness month, and her famous friends and fans were left in awe. Scroll down to see what she posted.

Melanie Griffith took to Instagram this week to share some candid new photos with her fans. The 63-year-old actress posted two snapshots showing her posing in a pink underwear set while sitting on the edge of her marble top bath. Of course, her fans and famous friends were completely blown away by the images. Jamie Lee Curtis was among the first to comment, writing: "WHOA MAMA!", while Rumer Willis told the star: "Looking so beautiful."

Melanie decided to share the images to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month. She explained in the caption: "I'm joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month. I'm wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose ( size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose ( size 2). @kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure And btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy."

Melanie has battled cancer in the past. In 2009, the actress underwent surgery to remove early stages of skin cancer from her face. Unfortunately, the star suffered a recurrence of skin cancer in 2017, and the resulting treatment left her with bruising on her nose. "It's a scary thing when you're an actress and you depend on your face for work," Melanie told InStyle at the time. "But I realise I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it's fine. I just look like a dork."

