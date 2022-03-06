Melanie Martin files a restraining order against Aaron Carter, accuses singer of breaking her ribs

Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, has filed a restraining order against the 34-year-old Fool's Gold singer. According to a Friday post from The Blast, the model claims that the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter hit her left side, resulting in numerous cracked ribs.

However, this comes only one week after he obtained a restraining order against Martin for scratching. The ex-couple are also fighting for custody of their four-month-old baby, Prince. The baby is currently with Martin, and she claims that the DCFS has requested that Carter not be the guardian for the time being. Melanie said in the restraining order that she had a terrible argument with Carter and now fears him, thus the necessity for a restraining order, as per Daily Mail.

The model claimed, 'We had a fight about me talking to another man while we were broken up. He punched me in the left rib and pushed me. I didn’t feel the pain until a few days later, then I left the house because he threaten to give me a restraining order.' Melanie also requested a peek at her medical records in addition to the restraining order, according to the Blast. According to the website, the papers seemed to prove that at least one of her ribs had broken.

Meanwhile, Carter sought custody of their young boy after the couple divorced in late February. The I Want Candy singer also filed a petition for protection against Martin at Los Angeles County's Antelope Valley Courthouse. Carter petitioned the court for full 'legal and physical' custody of the couple's baby Prince, who was born in November 2021, according to The Blast. He also claimed Martin abused him, which was recorded on February 23, 2022, however Carter claimed there were no witnesses to his charges.

