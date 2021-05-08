Melinda Gates ‘furious’ at Bill for meeting Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 remains ‘haunted’ by the encounter

Melinda and Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein at his Upper East Side mansion in 2013 September according to a report in The Daily Beast.

Bill and Melinda Gates recently announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage. The couple mentioned moving on to their new phases of life but still keeping the 20-year-old foundation intact. According to a report in The Daily Beast, a source close to the couple has said that Melinda Gates was “furious” at Bill Gates because they ended up meeting Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 September after he had pleaded guilty to soliciting an underage girl for sex in Florida in 2008. As per the report, Melinda remains “haunted” by the encounter.

The Outlet reported that Melinda was very uncomfortable in meeting Epstein, being in his presence and she did not want anything to do with him. In 2013, September the couple received Lasker-Bloomberg Public Service Award at the Pierre Hotel in New York City and went to meet Epstein the same night. In 2019, The New York Times printed that Melinda attended a social event at Epstein’s residence and that they had met a couple of times between 2011 - 13 including a meeting at Epstein’s private jet in 2013 flying between New Jersey to Palm Beach, Florida.

In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was booked on the charges of sex trafficking and committed suicide in his Manhattan Jail cell while awaiting the trial. In the following year 2020, Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was prosecuted on the charges of sex trafficking and bringing teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse. Ghislaine has denied any wrongdoing in the matters related while currently being held in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

