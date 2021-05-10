Melinda Gates met with divorce lawyers in 2019 after Bill’s dealing with Jeffrey Epstein went public

Melinda Gates started working with divorce lawyers in October 2019 after Bill Gates’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein started to go public.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the philanthropist billionaire started to wind up her marriage of 25 years then towards the end of October 2019. Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce via joint statement last week after 27 years of marriage. But according to the news reports, the divorce was nearly impending for the last two years and one of the main causes around it is said to be the fact that Bill Gates’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein started to go public. Jeffrey Epstein was booked for several accounts of sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

In their statement to the world, the couple mentioned, “We continue to share a belief in that mission and we will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.” The couple did not mention the exact reason that prompted the split. According to the documents reviewed by the Journal, Melinda Gates had spoken to her advisors several times in October 2019.

The New York Times reported that Bill Gates met Jeffrey Epstein several times and even stayed a night at his Manhattan townhouse. Bridgitt Arnold, a spokeswoman for Bill Gates addressed the New York Times report and said that Bill had met Jeffrey several times regarding philanthropy. She also said, “Bill Gates regrets ever meeting with Epstein and recognizes it was an error in judgment to do so”.

Also Read| Melinda Gates ‘furious’ at Bill for meeting Jeffrey Epstein in 2013 remains ‘haunted’ by the encounter

Share your comment ×