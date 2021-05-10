  1. Home
Melinda Gates reflects on motherhood and resilience in Mother's Day post amid divorce with Bill Gates

Melinda Gates celebrates Mother's Day with a heartfelt post and an adorable picture with her children amid divorce from Bill Gates.
Melinda Gates celebrates mother's day amid divorce with Bill Gates Melinda Gates shares a emotional most on Mother's Day amid divorce with Bill Gates
Melinda Gates and Bill Gates recently shocked the world with their announcement to head for a divorce after 27 years of marriage. The couple's decision to split was announced with a joint statement by the duo. Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates called it a challenging time for the family as she reacted to the news of her parents' divorce. Amid this difficult situation, Melinda took to Instagram to celebrate Mother's Day along with a gorgeous picture of herself and her children.

Taking to Instagram, Gates wrote a heartwarming note as she reflected on motherhood. Sharing a beautiful picture of herself and her children, Jennifer Katharine Gates, Rory John Gates and Phoebe Adele Gates from their childhood, Gates wrote, "I love being their mother. To anyone celebrating a mom or a mother figure, honoring a memory of someone you loved, or reflecting on your own resilience today, I hope your day is a meaningful one."

Check out Melinda Gates' post here:

In their statement announcing divorce, Bill and Melinda mentioned that the duo doesn't see each other growing old together as a couple but will continue to work together for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The philanthropic couple are known to work on key sectors of health and sanitation through their foundation.

Reports suggest that divorce talks between the couple began in 2019 following claims of Bill's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Melinda officially filed for divorce in Washington, on May 3, 2021, and as per court documents obtained by ET, she's not seeking spousal support from the Microsoft co-founder.

ALSO READ: Melinda Gates met with divorce lawyers in 2019 after Bill’s dealing with Jeffrey Epstein went public

Credits :Instagram/Melinda Gates,Getty Images

