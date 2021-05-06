Melinda Gates urges developed nations to stop ‘hoarding’ COVID 19 vaccines; Says global economy benefits all

Melinda Gates told Financial Times that developed nations don’t need to vaccinate down to their teen population before giving out vaccines to nations in greater need.

Melinda Gates indulged in a timely conversation with Financial Times regarding the distribution of COVID 19 vaccines in the world considering that she is going through a public divorce with billionaire Bill Gates. Melinda mentioned her disappointment regarding how developed nations that are producing COVID vaccines on their land are not focusing on the generous distribution to countries that are in greater need. She asked wealthy nations to stop ‘hoarding’ the vaccines and start supplying them to other countries. US-based philanthropists mentioned that developed nations should vaccinate their population only ‘up to a point’ and must help those who need it more.

In the three-day Global boardroom event, Melinda said, “You don’t need to vaccinate all the way down, say, to your teen population before you send out vaccine doses,”. Gates mentioned how unfortunate it is the smaller nations with low income are not getting the shots they deserve and some of those countries don’t even have enough vaccines to vaccinate the healthcare workers who are malleable to the disease 24x7. Gates spoke about how it is a practical benefit to every contributing country to benefit a lot more if the global economy reopens.

Gates shined the light on the fact that leaders of the top western countries were under domestic pressures to think of their population first but they should have been more generous in donating the supplies. Melinda applauded the research and science behind the vaccine but the restrictive manufacturing allocated to only a few countries started the ‘hoarding’ of supply problem.

