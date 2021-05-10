Melinda Gates warned Bill against THIS before filing for divorce; New details on why duo split after 27 years

According to new reports, Melinda Gates was reportedly against Bill Gates working with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2009, which led to their divorce years later.

Since the news of Bill and Melinda Gates’ divorce broke last week, it’s all the media is talking about. During the announcement, the two made the split to be amicable and friendly but now we are receiving new details that prove otherwise. The Wall Street Journal recently released a new report that suggests Melinda Gates has been contemplating divorce for a long time.

The couple has been married for some 27 years and last week they broke the news of their split with this statement: “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.”

The explosive report by The Wall Street Journal recently revealed what “people familiar with the matter” had to say about the split. Apparently, Melinda first started considering a divorce in 2019 when Bill‘s connections to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein were revealed in a 2019 New York Times report. The report published specifically suggested that Bill and Epstein began their relationship AFTER Epstein was convicted of sex crimes in 2008. Melinda apparently expressed concerns over her husband meeting with Epstein, but he continued to see him. After that 2019 report on Bill and Epstein, Melinda reportedly began consulting with her advisors about a possible divorce due to their marriage being “irrevocably broken.”

