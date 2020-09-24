Melissa Benoist CONFIRMS Supergirl is ending after 6 seasons; Says the role ‘changed life for the better’

Melissa Benoist recently said goodbye to her Supergirl character after CW called off the show after 6 successful seasons. Scroll down to read what Melissa said.

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist is opening up about the end of her beloved show. The 31-year-old actress penned a message on social media on Tuesday (September 22) following the announcement that The CW was ending Supergirl after six seasons. “To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless,” she wrote on Instagram.

“She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. el mayarah @supergirlcw.”

In case you missed it, in May, the 31-year-old Supergirl actress, who is expecting her first child with Chris Wood, opened up about racial injustice amidst her pregnancy through her Instagram on Saturday (May 30). “I have struggled with the words to use, I thought words didn’t belong in this fight, that I didn’t have the right to talk about the issue of privilege of being white, because I didn’t have lived experience of being a person of color in the United States. I’ve felt helpless in not knowing how to take action. I was afraid of messing up, of saying the wrong thing. No more. I made a promise to a friend of mine this week that I would not be silent anymore, that I would stand in solidarity with my voice and my actions, not just my heart. That’s not just a promise to him. This burden is too much for black people to bear alone anymore. I am beyond ashamed that they have had to for so long,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Supergirl star Melissa Benoist REVEALS she suffered domestic violence; Details Inside

Share your comment ×