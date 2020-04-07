Melissa Etheridge who performed at Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston's wedding believes exes will be friends forever

While speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Grammy-winning singer and Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's good friend, Melissa Etheridge, shared that she believes the ex-couple will always remain friends.

2020 saw the unbelievable happening, quite literally! At the SAG Awards 2020, exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were both honoured with Actor's for their terrific performances in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Morning Show respectively. Post Jennifer's win, she bumped into Brad and the two shared a light conversation. However, the photos which emerged broke the Internet! It was the first time that the pair had met publically post their divorce in 2005 barring the time Pitt attended Aniston's 50th birthday bash in LA last year. However, there were no photos of the two together during the special occasion. While many are hoping for a reconciliation in the works, good friend and Grammy-winning singer Melissa Etheridge believes that they will always remain friends.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Melissa about the hysteria that surrounded Pitt and Aniston's SAG Awards 2020 reunion. For the unversed, Melissa has performed at Brad and Jen's 2000 wedding and is still close to both the stars. "Oh, God! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned," Etheridge had quipped before adding, "Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful. I believe they will always remain friends because they’re two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts."

"Of course, we would always… those were the glory days… I remember those days," the 58-year-old singer added.

Watch Melissa Etheridge talk about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's friendship on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen below:

