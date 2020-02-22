  1. Home
Melissa Fumero calls THIS her biggest karmic gift

Actress Melissa Fumero says she got the biggest karmic gift after wrapping up a season of the show "Brooklyn Nine-Nine".
Mumbai Updated: February 22, 2020 01:34 pm
The new decade has been blissful for Fumero with the success of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season seven and the birth of her second child with husband David Fumero. The couple welcomed a baby boy into the world on Valentine's Day and named him 'Axel'. In the show, Melissa is seen as Amy Santiago. She was pregnant while shooting for season seven. "This time we wrapped a few months ago, we wrapped back in November so I've had like the whole end of my pregnancy off which has felt like the biggest karmic gift ever for what I did last time," Melissa said. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season seven airs in India on Comedy Central.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday!

A post shared by Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) on

Credits :IANS

