Melissa Gilbert Reacts to Netflix Reboot of Little House on the Prairie; Says ‘There’s Room’ for New ‘Stories’

Melissa Gilbert is hooked on the new stories and interpretations in the reboot series of Little House of the Prairie. Following Netflix’s announcement that the show would hit the screens soon, the original cast members presented their thoughts in the public domain while interacting with media portals.

Gilbert played the role of Laura in the long-running show that aired from 1974 to 1984. While sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress revealed that “there’s room in the Little House universe for all different kinds of stories to be told, just like there was always room in the Little Women universe to keep retelling that story.”

She further added, “These are classic stories, and no one’s done it where they hewed to the books completely.”

Moreover, Gilbert shared that the original show was an interpretation by Michael Landon, and with the new stories unraveling on the screens, it would be an interpretation of someone else.

Also Read Alison Arngrim Reveals 'None' of the Original Cast Members Were Called Back For Netflix Reboot

The actress’ statements come to light after Alison Arngrim claimed that none of the previous cast members was called back for the show, which premieres on Netflix.

Further in her talks with the media portal, Gilbert explained, “[The original] was Michael Landon’s interpretation, and now it’s time for someone else’s interpretation. And I think there’s plenty of room for that. And I think there’s a lot of other stories to mine beyond that. So I think this opens the door in a lot of ways for all kinds of Little House on the Prairie projects.”

Advertisement

As for the show, Little House on the Prairie has been given a green signal by the streaming platform. While the details about the plot and cast members have not been rolled out yet, it would be interesting for the fans to watch the hit show rebooted to a different version.