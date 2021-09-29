Melissa Joan Hart celebrates Sabrina the Teenage Witch's 25th anniversary with a sweet tribute; See post

Believe it or not, Sabrina the Teenage Witch is 25 years old. Melissa Joan Hart, who played the titular Sabrina Spellman, commemorated the milestone on Instagram. "It's been brought to my attention that 25 years ago today, Sept 27, 1996, our show first aired on ABC for 7 seasons," the actress, 45, captioned a slideshow of photos from the show.

She further wrote,"The little engine that could we called it since it was in the shadows of the largely anticipated show #Clueless but it persevered and we got to steal @reddonovan to come over to our fun cast." Hart continued, "Tons of talented guest stars, musical acts and magic tv tricks over the years. Full of friendships and crazy memories, it was an incredible ride to be sure! Thanks for the love and support to help us do what we love to do, make people smile!! Happy #SabrinatheTeenageWitch Day!"

However, from 1996 through 2003, Sabrina the Teenage Witch aired on ABC for seven seasons. The comedy, based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, follows Sabrina Spellman's everyday life when she learns she is a witch on her 16th birthday. The cast also included Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nick Bakay, Nate Richert, Jenna Leigh Green, Martin Mull, Lindsay Sloane, David Lascher, Soleil Moon Frye, Elisa Donovan and Trevor Lissauer.

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Nell Scovell, co-creator and season 1 showrunner, stated in a recent interview with Elle that she "wanted to create a program that I would've loved to watch when I was a young a girl." However, Sabrina the Teenage Witch produced three animated spinoffs and a live-action TV movie. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a darker live-action series based on Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-comic Sacasa's book series of the same name, aired on Netflix from 2018 to 2020. Sabrina Spellman was played by Kiernan Shipka.

