Melissa Joan Hart Pays Tribute To Sabrina The Teenage Witch Costar Martin Mull As He Passes Away: ‘Rest In Peace My Friend’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The world has lost another great actor recently. Martin Mull, who has played many acclaimed roles and is widely known for his various portrayals of several characters on screen, passed away at the age of 80. Following the saddening news about her beloved friend, Melissa Joan Hart took to the internet and shared a few memories of her with Mull, while also paying him her deepest respects.

The late actor and Joan Hart were together seen in the sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Melissa Joan Hart pays tribute to Martin Mull

Melissa Joan Hart and Martin Mull may have been former co-stars, but the roots of their friendship had reached the deepest part of their hearts. After the sad news that gripped the industry and shocked many, Joan Hart took to social media and expressed her emotions.

“Rest in Peace my friend. The incredible #MartinMull (Principal Kraft) has left us for his eternal rest," the 48-year-old actress mentioned in the long post uploaded on her Instagram.

She then began expressing herself by talking about the “fond memories” she had of sharing the screen with Mull, who was her co-actor in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, a sitcom that aired from 1996 to 2003. The Drive Me Crazy actress also mentioned Martin Mull's other established roles in Roseanne and Mr Mom.

Besides this, in her post, Joan Hart stated how the late actor's work extended from sitcoms to feature films and animation.

Recalling Mull’s words, the Dear Christmas actress stated why he took on so many roles. She wrote that Mull took every role “he's offered just in case the train comes to an end.”

Paying him her deepest respect, Joan Hart added how great an artist he was, who was not just an actor but also a painter, a person who liked to “build things with his hands, a musician, and a wonderful man.”

The God’s Not Dead actress had a photo of herself with Mull in her post from the set of their 1996 sitcom.

Joan Hart expressed her deepest sympathies to Maritn Mull’s family and friends, further mentioning that she will always cherish an artwork by Martin Mull that she has at her place.

Martin Mull passed away at 80

Marin Mull, who, along with being an actor, was also a comic musician, died on June 27 in Los Angeles at the age of 80. His daughter Maggie announced the sad news on Instagram, where she described that the actor had passed due to prolonged illness.

Mull’s credits also include Fernwood 2 Night, Arrested Development, Clue, and more. The late actor was nominated for an Emmy award in 2016 for his guest role in Veep.

