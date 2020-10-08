Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone CELEBRATE 15 years of marriage with heartfelt posts; See Photos

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary with adorable posts for each other, scroll down to see them.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are celebrating their wedding anniversary! The 50-year-old two-time Oscar-nominated actress and the 47-year-old actor/director are celebrating 15 years of marriage on Wednesday, October 7. The cute couple both took to Instagram in honour of their big day.

“15 years ago today I married the kindest, funniest and weirdest human I’ve ever met. Grateful every single day!!!” Melissa wrote along with two throwback pics of the couple. Ben also took to Instagram to share a pic of Melissa dressed up in a flower crown and holding two bunnies while sharing a sweet message.

“Was scrolling through my phone and came across this photo. Can’t remember seeing it before,” Ben wrote. “Two things: A) I’m so lucky and grateful to be married to such a lovely, smart, kind and wonderful person B) Why is there a skunk in the picture? Happy fifteenth Anniversary, Mooch! Here’s to 500 more (I am assuming we will kinda be robots for 400 of those years)."

In case you didn't know, Melissa and Ben married in 2005 and share two daughters – Georgette, age 10, and Vivian, age 13.

