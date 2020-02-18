Melissa McCarthy got her daughter a baby stunt vest for her birthday; Says ‘that was all she really wanted’

During her latest appearance on Ellen DeGeneres show, Melissa McCarthy revealed she got her 10-year-old daughter a baby stunt vest for her birthday. Read on to know more.

Forget about soft toys and pretty dresses, Melissa McCarthy got her 10-year-old daughter the best gift ever for her birthday! McCarthy got her daughter a Hong Kong harness and a stunt vest for her special day because it was all her daughter wanted. During her latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress explained the back story behind her gift. “I got her a Hong Kong harness. It’s what you use. It’s a stunt harness which is what you wear if you’re being jerked up or if you’re in a fight scene. Or if you’re in an explosion in a movie, it’ll pull you back. And that’s all she really wanted,” she said.

She further admitted that since she loves stunts and her daughter had always wanted to experience the process, she decided to surprise her with a stunt vest. And that’s not all. For her birthday party, McCarthy took her daughter to a parkour gym, run by her stunt woman Lucy, and let the professionals take her daughter on a little harness ride. “So for her birthday party, we’re going to a parkour gym that my stunt woman Lucy runs,” she revealed.

And I’m having riggers come because she’s on set with me all the time and she’s always like, Can you hold me and take me up? Which I don’t. I’m not that bad of a mom. We are going to have guys safely and lovingly take her up to the ceiling,” she told Ellen. Let’s be honest, that’s the coolest birthday gift ever and if there was an Oscar for the best birthday present, she would definitely get it. Check out Melissa McCarthy's interview with Ellen DeGeneres here:

