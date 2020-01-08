Melissa McCarthy is set to return to the small screen; Deets inside

Actress Melissa McCarthy is set to return to the small screen alongside actress Nicole Kidman in an adaptation of "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty's latest book titled "Nine Perfect Strangers".

The actresses will also executive produce the project, created by many of the leading players behind the award-winning adaptation of Moriarty's earlier novel, "Big Little Lies", including writer David E. Kelley, reports aceshowbiz.com. "Nine Perfect Strangers", expected to air in 2021 on the streaming site Hulu, will mark McCarthy's first TV series gig since sitcom "Mike & Molly", which won the "Bridesmaids" star an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2011.

The drama will be set in a high-end health and wellness facility, run by director Masha, played by Kidman, who promises nine anxious city residents her resort's 10-day retreat will change their lives. McCarthy will star as one of the clients, Francis. "Nine Perfect Strangers" was published in 2018 and remained for 13 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Credits :IANS

