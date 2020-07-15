  1. Home
A member of Kanye West's campaign team REVEALS rapper has already dropped out of the 2020 US presidential race

It's just been a while since Kanye West made the shocking announcement that he was running for President of the United States. However, a recent report suggests that the 43-year-old rapper has already dropped out of the race.
July 15, 2020
Kanye West had announced on US Independence Day 2020 that he was running for President.Kanye West had announced on US Independence Day 2020 that he was running for President.
It's been a few days since the world was in a state of shock as Kanye West revealed via Twitter that he was running for the 2020 US presidential elections. On July 4 (quite poetic as it's US' Independence Day!), the rapper had tweeted, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION," which got the stamp of approval from his darling wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as Elon Musk.

While Kanye's announcement is still fresh in our minds, it seems like the 43-year-old rapper is already having a change of heart. According to New York Magazine‘s Intelligencer, West; who was supposed to run against Democrat Joe Biden and the current US President and Republican Donald Trump, has reportedly dropped out of the presidential race. A member from West's campaign team named Steve Kramer revealed to Intelligencer that Kanye's "out." Steve was hired to aide Kanye get on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina. Moreover, Kramer stated that he will divulge more details once he gets all their stuff cancelled and that they had over 180 people with them.

"I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level... any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups," Kramer noted.

Steve added that the staff assigned by West were disappointed for two reasons; being out of a job and not being able to see what a Kanye West campaign represented which had them excited. Furthermore, the deadline to get on the ballot in Nevada has already passed.

It will be interesting to see if Kanye might be interested in an opportunity at a Presidential run in the 2024 race instead. Only time will tell!

Credits :Intelligencer,Getty Images

