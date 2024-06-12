Fresh from her Emmy-winning role in Succession, Sarah Snook is exploring new ground with the surreal family drama Memoir of a Snail.

This stop-motion animation feature is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam Elliot, who won an Academy Award for his animated short Harvie Krumpet.

Memoir of a Snail reveals new teaser trailer

Memoir of a Snail is a bittersweet story about dealing with grief and finding a way forward. During the 2024 Annecy Animation Film Festival, IFC Films gave a first look at this upcoming project, which promises to be quite a heartbreaking one.

Sarah Snook stars alongside an all-Australian cast in Memoir of a Snail. The trailer shows twin siblings, Grace (played by Sarah Snook) and Gilbert Pudel (played by Kodi Smit-McPhee), enjoying time with their father. This happy moment precedes a heartbreaking trauma. Grace's journey is filled with sad but important memories that shape her life. She is supported by loving friends and family, including her favorite animal, snails.

The official plot synopsis for Memoir of a Snail read:

"Grace Pudel is a lonely misfit with an affinity for collecting ornamental snails and an intense love for books. At a young age, when Grace is separated from her fire-breathing twin brother Gilbert, she falls into a spiral of anxiety and angst. Despite a continued series of hardships, inspiration and hope emerge when she strikes up an enduring friendship with an elderly eccentric woman named Pinky, who is full of grit and lust for life."

The Australian Roots of Sarah Snook

While the fact is unknown by many, Sarah Snook originally hails from Australia, despite her amazing American Accent in the Succession. Director Adam Elliot is also Australian, and the film features an all-Australian cast.

Alongside Sarah Snook, the cast includes Kodi Smit-McPhee as Gilbert, Eric Bana as James the Magistrate, Magda Szubanski as Ruth, Dominique Pinon as Percy, Tony Armstrong as Ken, and Jacki Weaver as Pinky.

Memoir of a Snail will have its world premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August. The film will be released in theaters later this fall, with the Australian release date set for Thursday, October 17, 2024.

