Memoir Of Princess Diana’s Dance Teacher To Be Adapted As Feature Documentary? Here's What We Know
Princess Diana’s secret dance choreographer’s memoir will be adapted into a feature documentary and focus heavily on the late royal’s personal life, her love for dance, and more!
Princess Diana’s secret dance choreographer, Anne Allan’s memoir Dancing with Diana: A Memoir, is set to be turned into a 90-minute feature documentary. Canadian producer-distributor Sphere Media has secured the rights to adapt the memoir, with Alan Clements’ Glasgow-based Two Rivers Media serving as co-producer.
Anne Allan, the London City Ballet mistress, was the former Princess of Wales’ dance teacher and co-choreographed Diana’s iconic ‘Uptown Girl’ routine, which she performed for her then-husband, Prince Charles, in 1985 at the Royal Opera House.
The feature documentary will cover nine years, starting from 1981, when Allan first began teaching Princess Diana dance lessons. According to Deadline, the duo met for hundreds of one-hour dance rehearsals at a private dance studio, developing a close bond over the years.
Their camaraderie deepened as Diana navigated the immense fame she received after marrying into the British royal family. Reportedly, the documentary will also explore Diana’s joys of motherhood and the challenges of her crumbling marriage with Prince Charles.
Producers claim that the feature will include never-before-seen archives, such as pictures, gifts, and personal notes from the Princess. “I am thrilled that Sphere Media and Two Rivers Media have chosen to bring Dancing with Diana to the screen,” Allan told Deadline.
Speaking about the “special partnership,” Allan expressed her excitement to witness the completed feature documentary. She described herself as fortunate to have witnessed Diana’s profound love for dance and to have developed a personal connection with her.
Allan hopes viewers will appreciate the “fresh look” the documentary provides and gain a deeper understanding of how “extraordinary” Diana truly was. Sphere Media’s president, Marlo Miagza, also spoke to the outlet about the project, revealing that the documentary explores a new angle of the beloved and iconic public figure.
“Anne’s memoir is a treasure trove of new perspectives and intimate insights into one of the most scrutinized women in history,” Miagza added.