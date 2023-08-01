Memorial Movie 2023: New trailer celebrates 8 years of FGO series; release date, cast, time and more

The Fate/Grand Order franchise is ready with yet another piece to hit the screens this season. However, unlike the previous releases, this one is not a game series. Instead, the studio seems decisive to gift a tribute piece to its fans. This week, the studio released the first trailer of the Fate/Grand Order Memorial Movie 2023. Since the release, the fans are going gaga over the new look. So, what does the new movie have in store for us? When is the movie released? Here is everything you need to know about it!

Fate/Grand Order Memorial Movie 2023: Trailer & plot details

The first trailer of Fate/Grand Order Memorial Movie 2023 is a 4-minute-long fiesta that imbibes all the highlights of the events of the series and the game so far. The trailer opens with a shot of the sun rising over the Earth with Hana Hope's new single, "Flowers." And the events of Cosmos in the Lostbelt. While the makers have not confirmed the complete plot of the new season, there is a synopsis on the official website of the show.

It mentions that the characters from Fate/Grand Order are the heroes of legend. This time, they are here to fight against the Servants only to open the door to a much more dangerous road. The new movie blurs the lines of myth and legends. It will be interesting to see what the new movie holds in store for the fans.

Memorial Movie 2023: Release Date

Directed by Shuu Hiromatsu, the new movie awaiting the final announcement of its release. Most announcements that take place in the Summer slate get a premiere date in the Fall slate. Given that the movie itself is named '2023,' fans can expect to catch up with the movie in October 2023. The brilliance of Cloverworks is all set to hit the screens once again.

We will be sure to update this section as soon as the final release date and streaming details are out in the public domain. Thus, keep an eye on PinkVilla.