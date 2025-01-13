‘Memories And Things...’: Eva Longoria Gets Emotional While Pledging $50,000 To Displaced Families And Workers Affected In L.A. Wildfires

Eva Longoria gets teary-eyed while pledging $50,000 to extend her support to the displaced families, first responders, and workers amid the Los Angeles Wildfires, which have been spreading at a rapid pace.

On Sunday, the actress shared a video on her Instagram account in which she sympathized with those who lost their memories and possessions to the flames. Longoria also revealed to her fans and followers that she and her family members had been safely evacuated from the affected areas.

In her video, the actress went on to say, "It's been a crazy week.” She further revealed that the flames have been "devastating for so many people, so many friends who've lost a lot ... memories and things that people have worked really hard for."

The Devious Maids star further added that she and her family were “under warning,” and the state of the area that they had been residing in was alarming. The actress said that she is now providing shelter to those "who had evacuated from other areas.”

Longoria, further in her address to the fans and followers, shared, "We've donated clothes; I literally emptied out my pantry to take down to all of the places that are accepting donations.”

She further added, "I am going to be supporting This Is About Humanity. They are matching up to $50,000 for frontline essential workers and families that are impacted by the fires. I'm going to be matching that $50,000 personally."

The flames were ignited on Tuesday, and nearly 30,000 people have been evacuated since.

