Men in Kilts 2 teaser: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish back with new season; Here's everything you need to know

American documentary series Men in Kilts is back with a new season and fans are excited to watch their favorite duo Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish again. Here is everything you need to know about the docuseries including release date, synopsis, and where to watch it.

Men in Kilts 2 teaser and synopsis

The teaser of Men in Kilts 2 was released on June 7, 2023, with the caption, "Our favorite #MenInKilts are heading out on a new adventure!" The synopsis of the miniseries reads, "The journey of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham takes viewers from the heart of Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of 'Outlander,' that molded Scotland as we know it today."

Men in Kilts 2 release date, where to watch it, and more

Men in Kilts is all set for release on August 11, 2023, on Starz. The first season premiered on February 14, 2021, and featured eight weekly episodes. Heughan and McTavish not only star in the documentary but are also executive producers. The docuseries features the Scottish duo on adventures as they discover art, culture, and heritage while experiencing the beauty of travel. The recently released teaser features the Outlander stars repeating the words Men in Kilts on repeat in a sing-song manner while they drive across the country.

This season focuses on the two exploring New Zealand together. McTavish captioned stills from the season with the caption, "Just when you thought it was safe to get back in a camper van with Sam Heughan it's time to go down under with us. Men in Kilts S2 crashing into your living room beginning August 11th." Filming for the second season wrapped up in February last year and Heughan posted a picture with McTavish saying, "That's a wrap!!!!"

He added, "Incredible road trip around NZ, huge thank you to everyone that helped us navigate every bump in the road and really helped us go the extra mile! You're going to LOVE season 2 of @meninkiltsstarz !! I promise @grahammctavish is still alive... [shocked face emoji] [laughing face emoji]." The Love Again actor told Digital Spy, "We wanted to explore Scotland but also elsewhere, and I think there's so much Scottish influence around the world." McTavish chimed in, "It was really great fun to do. Took me out of my comfort zone on many occasions which was a good thing, and we had a lot of laughs."

