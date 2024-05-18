‘Men who hit women aren’t men’: Cassie Ventura’s husband Alex Fine Comments On Sean Diddy's Disturbing Assault Video

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Following the public release of an appalling video clip that shows Sean Diddy Combs physically assaulting his then-partner, Cassie Ventura in a hotel room in Los Angeles, her husband, Alex Fine, openly condemned abusers in an Instagram post. In the video, P. Diddy is seen kicking Ventura on the floor, throwing things at her and dragging her as she was weeping in pain.

Alex Fine calls out abuser Sean Diddy Combs in an open letter on Instagram

Fine took to Instagram to express his thoughts captioning his letter with, "I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals." He asked his addresses to take care of their daughters, sisters, mothers and wives and said to them, "Hold the women in your life with the utmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women."

The producer, 31, reassured the survivors writing, "To all the survivors you are not alone." He said to the survivors of domestic violence, "Your stories are real and people believe you."

Notorious rapper, Diddy's victim Cassie Ventura married Alex Fine in September 2019. He shared on his Instagram a touching letter to women and children which he wrote some time back. In his update, Fine stated, "Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men either." He requested men to shun acts of violence against women arguing that this should not be normalized.

Cassie Ventura's husband Alex Fine stands by her amid Sean Diddy assault case

His final words were directed at abusers directly: "You’re done. You’re not safe anymore, and you’re not protected. The men by you are just as weak." While he did not mention Combs’ name directly, Fine’s remarks coincided with the release of videos showing Combs assaulting Ventura violently at InterContinental Hotel in Century City California on March 5th 2016.



In this surveillance footage obtained by CNN, Combs was seen pursuing Ventura out of a hotel room, choking her, throwing her down on the ground, kicking her and dragging her back into the room. He was later seen throwing an object at her.

In November 2023, Ventura filed a suit against Combs in which she cited cases of physical abuse, this video backs up her claims. She described the 2016 incident where Combs punched her leading to a black eye while he was highly intoxicated. The couple had an on-and-off relationship from 2007 to 2018.



Representatives for abuser Sean Diddy Combs had previously denied any wrongdoing, however, new statements after the publicized evidence got out are awaited.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

