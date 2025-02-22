Menendez Brothers Share Their Changed Perspective on Netflix’s Monsters After Previously Slamming Series: 'It's Just a Funny...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse and murder.

Lyle and Erik Menendez have changed their perspective on Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, now appreciating its contribution to raising awareness about their childhood trauma.

Initially, Erik condemned the true-crime series , which debuted in September 2024, for how it presented their case. He originally criticized its portrayal, claiming that it misrepresented major aspects of their story.

However, in an appearance on TMZ's 2 Angry Men podcast, Lyle suggested that the show had helped enlighten many people about the abuse they suffered as children.

"To me, it’s just a funny thing — the media and Ryan Murphy’s project were very widely disseminated, and it actually moved a lot of people to understand the childhood trauma that Erik and I suffered, particularly the horrific things that Erik endured," Lyle said.

The series' producer, Ryan Murphy, previously told Variety, "We gave [the Menendez brothers] their moment in the court of public opinion. Basically, we did give them a platform. I think they can be out of prison by Christmas. I really believe that."

Murphy praised the show for shedding light on the case of Lyle and Erik, who killed their parents, José and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, in 1989 and were subsequently sentenced to life in prison. The show re-examines their notorious 1996 conviction.

Advertisement

Lyle stated that they had seen parts of the nine-episode series and viewed several clips on TV. He praised the performances of Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch, who portrayed him and Erik, respectively.

Lyle also acknowledged the broader impact of the show, commenting that it helped expose the reality of abuse within affluent households. He emphasized that abuse often persists in silence, but increased awareness can lead to healing and accountability. He believed Murphy's project helped bring such issues to light, something he and Erik ultimately appreciated.

"I think it opened a lot of people’s eyes, and that’s always a good thing. You know, abuse, as my brother touched on, expands—it thrives in the shadows of society. Because once you shine a spotlight on it, the bullying and the trauma tend to find healing or recourse."

Lyle added, "And so, I feel like shining a light on it—Ryan Murphy's project ended up doing that. And in that way, I think we are grateful."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Menendez brothers, who have been in prison for 35 years, continue petitioning for legal redress. With new evidence and ongoing clemency discussions, their case remains under review. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman has recently stated that he is against a retrial but has yet to decide whether to support a bid for resentencing.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is now streaming on Netflix.