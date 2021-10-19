Mental health nonprofit REFUSES Jamie Lynn Spears’ donation following online backlash

A mental health nonprofit organization named This Is My Brave has declined Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ donation from her book sales following online backlash due to Britney and Jamie’s feud regarding the former’s conservatorship battle.

Previously, Jamie Lynn had announced a portion of the proceeds from the sale of her new book shall go to the organization, but it seems like that would not happen anymore. According to a report via ET, the youngest Spears is “extremely upset over the current situation” and the way a charitable organization “has been put in a position of no longer feeling as though they can safely accept a donation from her.”

ET’s insider has also noted that Jamie Lynn was “forced to stay silent” but is being attacked now that she has been willing to support the truth. With people making several assumptions about the book and whether it would revolve around her sister Britney’s life, the report from ET has also stated that the book would contain events from Jamie’s life and “what she had to live and endure.”

Taking to Instagram, the mental health nonprofit organization had shared a post on World Mental Health Day whose comments section was filled with users calling them out for accepting Jamie Lynn Spears’ donations in the wake of Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle.

However, soon after, the organization put up another post announcing that they would “decline the offer” of receiving proceeds from Jamie Lynn’s book sales.

In other news, Jamie’s book Things I Should Have Said is slated to hit shelves on January 22.

