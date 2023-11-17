Meri Brown from Sister Wives gets candid about her family's 'disappointing' collapse

Meri Brown, the familiar face from Sister Wives, is opening about the recent and heart-wrenching developments within her polygamous family. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 52-year-old reality TV star reflects on the unexpected twists that led to the unraveling of her family dynamics. With genuine sadness in her voice, Meri deep sentiments, emphasizing a simple yet profound desire; the happiness of everyone involved.

Let us unravel Meri Brown’s family dynamics

Let’s dive into Meri Brown’s honest words about the surprising and not-so-happy changes in her family’s journey over the past 14 months. Meri tells PEOPLE, “It’s very disappointing to me,” referring to the recent changes in her family. She emphasizes the uniqueness of each person’s path, recognizing the importance of everyone finding their own happiness.

Reflecting on the end of her 33-year-old marriage with Kody, Meri admits, “You don’t think that’s ever going to happen.” Despite being part of a family for over three decades, the unexpected challenges took her by surprise.

Meri cannot regret that all because:

Meri bravely faces the past, saying, “There’s definitely things in the past three decades that I would’ve done differently.” She acknowledges that life lessons, both good and bad, have shaped her, bringing the wisdom that hindsight often provides. Sharing her decision to part ways with Kody, Meri says, “I did everything in my power that I could do.” Her confidence in the timing of the separation brings her peace, emphasizing that she’s at ease with how it all played out.

Meri’s positive outlook shines through as she looks back, saying, “I think that my family and the life that I have lived…has really only contributed to who I am now, so I can’t regret that at all.”

Meri Brown ended her polygamous marriage with Kody Brown in January 2023. From their legal marriage in 1990 to a catfishing scandal in 2015, Meri stayed committed for over a decade. Meri stayed with the family, after 2015 also, in the hope of reconciliation. But this year in January they even terminated their ‘spiritual’ marriage.

