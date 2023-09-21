Meri Brown of Sister Wives prepared to dine solo amid separation from Kody Brown?

In a recent social media post, Sister Wives star Meri Brown, who recently ended her 32-year marriage with Kody Brown, shared a powerful message about self-confidence and independence. Meri's journey following her split has been closely watched by fans, and her inspiring words reflect her resilience.

ALSO READ: ‘What's wrong with me for having these feelings?’ asks Meri Brown revealing jealousy in her plural marriage with Kody

Meri's inspirational message

"Be so confident in knowing what you bring to the table that you’re willing to eat alone until you find the right table," Meri posted this quote on her Instagram story, originally shared by womenontopp. These words capture Meri's determination to embrace her newfound independence and self-worth.

The end of a 32-year marriage

Meri and Kody Brown, who share a son named Leon, were legally married for 14 years before Kody divorced Meri to marry Robyn Brown and adopt her three children from a previous relationship. In January 2023, Meri and Kody made the difficult decision to "permanently terminate" their marriage. This followed Kody's prior divorces from Meri's sister wives, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, in November 2021 and December 2022, respectively. Notably, Kody remains married to Robyn.

ALSO READ: Sister Wives: Where to watch Meri Brown starrer Season 17? Here's everything we know

Challenges in the spotlight

Throughout their relationship, Meri and Kody faced numerous ups and downs, which were a central storyline during Season 17 of Sister Wives. During the season's finale, which aired in December 2022, Kody openly admitted that he had no intention of repairing his relationship with Meri.

Meri's perspective

Meri expressed her discomfort with the parallels between Kody's behavior towards her and Christine in a confessional. She noted that Kody seemed eager to work on his relationship with Christine but not with her. On the other hand, Kody stated that he no longer wanted to be in a relationship with Meri, despite her efforts to support him.

Season 18 of Sister Wives, which returned last month, continues to follow the lives of the Browns in the lead-up to their separation. In a recent episode, Meri and Robyn discussed keeping track of the days Kody spent with each wife, highlighting the complexities of their relationship. Meri also admitted feeling out of place during holiday celebrations at Robyn's home.

Christine, another sister's wife, voiced her support for Meri in a recent episode. She revealed that she had witnessed Kody string Meri along for years, describing his actions as "mean and cruel." Christine believed that Kody would have treated her the same way if she had stayed in the relationship.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Get to a place where I don't hate you': How Sister Wives star Kody Brown and Christine seeked 'breakup counselling'