Merry Christmas: Ed Sheeran and Elton John's new track brings holiday cheer just in time for festive season

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have teamed up for a festive track and the music video of their new duet together titled Merry Christmas was released recently. As promised in the title itself, the song spreads holiday cheer and will surely get you into the festive spirit with its sweet video too. The yuletide song may soon become a chart-topper.

In the cute music video, both Ed and Elton can be seen dressed up in Christmas-sy outfits. The video consists of every holiday season element as we see Elton John seated on a grand piano while Ed takes flight with a snowman. An army of Santa’s little helpers also make an appearance in the video. Ed Sheeran can also be seen making snow angels in the video.

Check out the music video here:

Previously during his appearance on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sheeran revealed how he and Elton John came up with the title of their Christmas track. He said, "we write it and I title it, ‘Merry Christmas,’ but we’re probably going to need to change that title because there’ll be loads of songs called ‘Merry Christmas’. I went on Spotify, typed in ‘Merry Christmas,’ nothing. There’s ‘Merry Christmas Everyone,’ there’s ‘Happy Xmas’, there’s ‘Merry Xmas’…there’s not a song called ‘Merry Christmas.'"

Ed Sheeran and Elton John's new song appears on the former's Christmas Edition of =. It has also been revealed all profits from this year’s Christmas period will be going to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

