Meryl Streep Birthday: When the Oscar winner donated her entire salary of The Iron Lady for THIS cause

Meryl Streep has been a campaigner for women's rights since early on and on her birthday, we take a look at one of her biggest gestures for a women's history initiative.

Meryl Streep is known to be one of the finest actresses of her generation but more than that, she's also considered to be a prime campaigner when it comes to women's initiatives. From essaying roles of powerful women onscreen to standing up for women's rights offscreen, Meryl Streep is a true icon. As the actress celebrates her birthday on June 22, we celebrate her strong persona by remembering one of her biggest gestures for women's history.

When it comes to Meryl's performances, one of her many genius contributions to cinema has been, her captivating act as Britain's first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady. What's even more amazing is that while playing one historical figure, Streep made sure to secure the future of other iconic women from the past by donating her salary towards The National Women’s History Museum in US.

During her appearance on Ellen in 2012, she admitted to have not taken a dollar out of the film and in fact donating it to all for the sake of preserving women's history. While speaking to Ellen, the Oscar-winning actress said, "Women's history needs to be told. There are millions of stories in history that we don't know about. We don't know the first woman who took a bullet for her country."

In another interview to CBS during The Iron Lady's release, Streep spoke how the film made her realise why she must do her bit for the Women's history museum and said, "The story of the first dually elected leader of the Western power, Margaret Thatcher seemed to sort of dub-tail pretty nicely with what the museum is trying to achieve."

Meryl Streep's philanthropy is no surprise to her fans who have seen her promote women's initiatives through various organisations including The Writer’s Lab for female screenwriters, Girl Up for women's empowerment among others.

